Indivisible We Rise Rallies in Clarion to Ban Filibuster, Pass Senate Bill One

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Ban the Filibuster” and “Defend Your Freedom to Vote” were a few of the signs on display on Friday at noon as members of Indivisible We Rise West Central PA rallied on Main Street in Clarion.

(Pictured above: Indivisible We Rise members at the Clarion Rally included Amy Krumich, Kathy Krouse, Tabby Shah, Earla McCall, Judy Rock, and Pam Cyphert on Main Street with the Clarion County Courthouse in the background.)

“We have two main issues,” said Tabby Shah, a member of the Indivisible We Rise West Central PA’s steering committee. “Those are very essential reforms for restoring democracy to everyday people.

“Number One is pushing our senators to vote the People’s Act, Senate Bill 1. This package will make it easier for people to vote, and we’ll put an end to corruption, in terms of getting dark money out of elections and campaigns.

“Number Two, we are also pushing to end the filibuster, which we believe is blocking progress and blocking our democracy because of the 60-person vote that is required. We’ve already seen the gradual erosion of the filibuster. For example, It’s no longer used in the debate over the Supreme Court nominees.

“We’ve seen it being eroded throughout history, and we need to see an end to it. If we want any progress in civil rights, Medicare for all, and other issues that we care about.”

Indivisible We Rise is described as a local grassroots organization, and the rally was part of a national “Deadline for Democracy” campaign.

Senate Bill One, the For the People Act, has passed the House and awaits action in the Senate.

According to Indivisible, the groundbreaking piece of legislation puts the power back in the hands of Americans by modernizing the voter registration system, banning partisan gerrymandering, and making campaign contributions more transparent.

“The bill also puts checks on lobbyists and ensures that elected officials cannot profit from their service,” states a media alert news release from Indivisible. “Empowering everyday people, limiting the role of big money in politics, and ensuring fair elections are important cornerstones of our democracy, and the For the People Act is an essential piece in strengthening our democracy and making it work for the people. As senators return to their home states for recess, nationwide Indivisible is encouraging constituents to contact their senators to encourage them to vote for SB 1.”

The rally in Clarion followed Indivisible’s visit to Senator Pat Toomey’s office in Erie on Thursday, July 1, to encourage the senator to vote for the “For the People Act.” The Senate must pass the For the People Act by August so that states can start implementing changes prior to the 2022 midterm elections.

The national campaign consists not only of hundreds of Indivisible groups across the nation, but also groups forming a coalition of more than 220 democracy, faith-based, good government, labor, civil rights, and other groups working together to advocate for the passage of the For the People Act and advance other structural changes necessary to realize the promise of democracy for all.

“Whatever our party affiliation, background or zip code, the vast majority of Americans believe voters should pick our leaders — not the other way around,” states Indivisible. “When it comes to our elections, we want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, whether we live in a small town or big city, the south or the north. However, some state legislatures have created barriers in the past few months to silence our voices based on what we look like or where we live.

“In our own state, efforts to tighten voting deadlines and to make it harder for Pennsylvanians to vote are underway; these efforts would weaken our people-powered democracy and increase the influence of big money on campaigns, elections, and politicians.

“It’s time for national standards for voting to strengthen voting rights, for reducing the influence of big money in politics, for setting voting standards so that many of the voter suppression efforts across the nation will be unlawful. The For the People Act ensures restoration of the voice of the people so that all of us can have a say in key decisions like affordable health care, quality jobs, a livable environment, and a healthy future.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.