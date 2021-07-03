Jean and Dave Kaye Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Jean and Dave Kaye, of Fryburg, are celebrating their 50th anniversary today, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Jean (Lauer) and Dave were married on July 3, 1971, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

They have three children: Lori (Don) Corbett, David Kaye Jr., and Todd (Kim) Kaye, and two grandchildren: Lakyn and Bradyn Vonada.

