Police: Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries Attempting to Perform Stunt

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon on Route 322 while he was attempting to perform a stunt.

DuBois-based State Police say the accident happened around 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, on Route 322, west of its intersection with Murray Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, 18-year-old Tyler L. Reynolds, of Reynoldsville, was traveling west on Route 322 and attempted to perform a stunt on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He proceeded to stand on the seat of the motorcycle with his arms raised. At this time, Reynolds appeared to lose his balance and fell from the motorcycle impacting the pavement.

The motorcycle continued traveling west approximately 300 feet and exited the south berm of the roadway and struck multiple small trees.

Reynoldsville Area Ambulance Service transported Reynolds to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected serious injuries.

He was not using a helmet.

Reynoldsville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Police say Route 322 was closed for several hours.

