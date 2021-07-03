SPONSORED: Saturday Special at Sweet Basil: Prime Rib
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar on Saturday for their Prime Rib special!
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Prime Rib cooked to your favorite temperature. It is served with fresh bread, a salad, and the chef’s choice of potato.
Check out their awesome dessert!
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Dining Room Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
Late-night food is available at the bar until 10:00 p.m.
The restaurant will be closed on Sunday, July 4, so the employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.