Three-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Strattanville.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the crash was reported around 2:29 p.m. on Friday, July 2, near the 69 mile-marker on Interstate 80 eastbound.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:24 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

