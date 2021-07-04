A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Independence Day – Isolated showers between 7am and 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

