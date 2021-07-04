All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jerry Skinner

Jerry Skinner served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Jared Francis “Jerry” Skinner

Born: July 31, 1927

Died: May 25, 2021

Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

In addition to being a veteran of the United States Army, Jerry also served the community through his membership with the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.

Following a Mass of Christian Burial, he was laid to rest in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.



All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.