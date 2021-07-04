Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Watermelon & Blackberry Sangria

This watermelon sangria is delightfully refreshing! Add fresh blackberries for a personal flair!

Ingredients

1 bottle (750 ml) white zinfandel or rose wine, chilled

1/4 cup watermelon schnapps liqueur



1-1/2 cups cubed seedless watermelon (1/2-inch cubes)1 medium lime, thinly sliced1/2 to 1 cup fresh blackberries, halved1 can (12 ounces) lemon-lime soda, chilledIce cubesFresh basil or mint leaves

Directions

-In a large pitcher, stir together wine and schnapps; add watermelon, lime, and blackberries. Chill for at least 2 hours. Just before serving, stir in soda. Serve over ice. Garnish with basil or mint.

