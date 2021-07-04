 

Clarion Soccer Welcomes Latest Batch of Recruits for 2021

Sunday, July 4, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_team01CLARION, Pa. – Clarion head soccer coach Alexa Ream announced on Friday that the Golden Eagles will welcome six new student-athletes to the program in Fall 2021.

The season is set to be the first with a true conference slate for Ream, who is now entering her second year as Clarion’s head coach.

“I’m very excited to welcome this 2021 class into the Clarion soccer program!” Ream said. “Each of these young women will help to advance the program in every way – on the field, within our culture, and in the classroom. I’m looking forward to their immediate and long term impact to the program and university.”

#22 Nicole Brown

Midfielder / Defender

High School: Daniel Boone
Club Team: PA Dominion FC ’02

High School Honors

Berks 2 All Division Team (2019-20)
Mercury All-Area Team (2020)
Four-year varsity starter
Berks 2, 2020 Champions
Lead team in assists (2017-20)
Captain (2019-20)
National Honors Society
Varsity Club (Vice President)
Student Government, Class Council, Relay for Life (Co-Captain)
DBSYA, Powderpuff Football, Key Club, Varsity Basketball (Captain 2019-20)
Over 175 of community service

Club Honors

Captained club team for five years

#19 Savannah Houk

Defender

High School: Canon-McMillan
Club Team: Pittsburgh Riverhounds ECNL

High School Honors

WPIAL All-Section Team Award (2020)
Honor Roll, Distinguished Honors, and High Honors all four years of high school
National Honors Society

Club Honors

2019 ECNL Playoff Champion San Diego, California
Invited to U.S. National Training Centers over 12 consecutive months in 2016

#14 Taylor Hughes

Midfielder / Striker

High School: Benton Area
Club Team: STN North Penn

High School Honors

Captain (2019-20)

#3 Isabelle Snyder

Defender

High School: Selinsgrove Area
Club Team: STN North Penn

High School Honors

2017 PIAA District IV Champions
2019 PHAC Division I League Champions
2020 PIAA District IV Champions
Member of National Honors Society, National Art Honors Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Spanish Honors Society

#10 Hannah Wagner

Midfielder

High School: West Allegheny
Club Team: Hot Spurs West

High School Honors

Lettered all four years
National Honors Society

#17 Alayna Wicker

Striker

High School: McDowell
Club Team: Millcreek Soccer Association

High School Honors

Three-time Scholar Athlete Award recipient
Three-time GoErie Player of the Week recipient
Three-time Region 6 All-Star Second Team Player Award
Region 6 All-Star First Team Player Award
McDowell Varsity Athletic Award
Two-time USA Today High School Sports Northwestern Pennsylvania Girls Soccer All-Star Recipient
USA Today Female Soccer Player of the Year Award for Northwestern Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards


