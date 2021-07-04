Clarion Soccer Welcomes Latest Batch of Recruits for 2021

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion head soccer coach Alexa Ream announced on Friday that the Golden Eagles will welcome six new student-athletes to the program in Fall 2021.

The season is set to be the first with a true conference slate for Ream, who is now entering her second year as Clarion’s head coach.

“I’m very excited to welcome this 2021 class into the Clarion soccer program!” Ream said. “Each of these young women will help to advance the program in every way – on the field, within our culture, and in the classroom. I’m looking forward to their immediate and long term impact to the program and university.”

#22 Nicole Brown

Midfielder / Defender

High School: Daniel Boone

Club Team: PA Dominion FC ’02

High School Honors

Berks 2 All Division Team (2019-20)

Mercury All-Area Team (2020)

Four-year varsity starter

Berks 2, 2020 Champions

Lead team in assists (2017-20)

Captain (2019-20)

National Honors Society

Varsity Club (Vice President)

Student Government, Class Council, Relay for Life (Co-Captain)

DBSYA, Powderpuff Football, Key Club, Varsity Basketball (Captain 2019-20)

Over 175 of community service

Club Honors

Captained club team for five years

#19 Savannah Houk

Defender

High School: Canon-McMillan

Club Team: Pittsburgh Riverhounds ECNL

High School Honors

WPIAL All-Section Team Award (2020)

Honor Roll, Distinguished Honors, and High Honors all four years of high school

National Honors Society

Club Honors

2019 ECNL Playoff Champion San Diego, California

Invited to U.S. National Training Centers over 12 consecutive months in 2016

#14 Taylor Hughes

Midfielder / Striker

High School: Benton Area

Club Team: STN North Penn

High School Honors

Captain (2019-20)

#3 Isabelle Snyder

Defender

High School: Selinsgrove Area

Club Team: STN North Penn

High School Honors

2017 PIAA District IV Champions

2019 PHAC Division I League Champions

2020 PIAA District IV Champions

Member of National Honors Society, National Art Honors Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Spanish Honors Society

#10 Hannah Wagner

Midfielder

High School: West Allegheny

Club Team: Hot Spurs West

High School Honors

Lettered all four years

National Honors Society

#17 Alayna Wicker

Striker

High School: McDowell

Club Team: Millcreek Soccer Association

High School Honors

Three-time Scholar Athlete Award recipient

Three-time GoErie Player of the Week recipient

Three-time Region 6 All-Star Second Team Player Award

Region 6 All-Star First Team Player Award

McDowell Varsity Athletic Award

Two-time USA Today High School Sports Northwestern Pennsylvania Girls Soccer All-Star Recipient

USA Today Female Soccer Player of the Year Award for Northwestern Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards

