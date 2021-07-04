Hearing for Knox Woman Charged With Selling Heroin to C.I. Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Knox woman who was reportedly caught selling heroin to a confidential informant is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Court documents indicate 28-year-old Amanda Lynn Reed is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

She faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

She is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an undercover operation that took place in late June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, CNET made a controlled purchase of twenty stamp bags of heroin from Amanda Reed in exchange for $200.00 cash utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) on June 22.

The C.I. communicated via cell phone with Reed prior to the transaction and agreed to meet at a known location in the Knox area. CNET officers then observed as the transaction took place, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Reed then reached out to the C.I. again, and the C.I. agreed to purchase an additional ten bags, meeting a second time at the same location.

Following the second transaction, Reed was apprehended by CNET officers and turned over the money she had just received from the C.I.

The complaint notes that Reed told police the bags did not contain heroin because she had been “ripped off” when she purchased them. She also turned over the money from the previous purchase; needles and empty stamp bags were found in the same bag as the money.

Reed was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.