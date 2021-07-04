 

Police Release Details of Teen Life-Flighted Following Route 28 Crash

Sunday, July 4, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

life-flightREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a teen being life-flighted following a crash that occurred on State Route 28.

According to police, this accident happened around 9:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, on Route 28, south of Carriage Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, involving 41-year-old Christina M. Watkins of Howard, Centre County, Pa.

Police say a 2013 Honda CRV, driven by Watkins, was traveling north on Route 28 and was struck by a deer in the roadway.

The Honda sustained minor damage; however, the collision induced airbag deployment. The vehicle came to a controlled final rest on the east side of the roadway.

Watkins and her passengers – 40-year-old James D. Watkins and a 15-year-old male – were using seat belts. A five-year-old female passenger was properly restrained in a front-facing child safety seat.

The 15-year-old passenger suffered injuries of unknown severity when the driver’s side curtain airbags deployed. Allegheny General Hospital – LifeFlight/Medic 940 transported him to Altoona Hospital.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, July 2, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

