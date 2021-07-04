Police Release Details of Teen Life-Flighted Following Route 28 Crash

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a teen being life-flighted following a crash that occurred on State Route 28.

According to police, this accident happened around 9:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, on Route 28, south of Carriage Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, involving 41-year-old Christina M. Watkins of Howard, Centre County, Pa.

Police say a 2013 Honda CRV, driven by Watkins, was traveling north on Route 28 and was struck by a deer in the roadway.

The Honda sustained minor damage; however, the collision induced airbag deployment. The vehicle came to a controlled final rest on the east side of the roadway.

Watkins and her passengers – 40-year-old James D. Watkins and a 15-year-old male – were using seat belts. A five-year-old female passenger was properly restrained in a front-facing child safety seat.

The 15-year-old passenger suffered injuries of unknown severity when the driver’s side curtain airbags deployed. Allegheny General Hospital – LifeFlight/Medic 940 transported him to Altoona Hospital.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, July 2, 2021.

