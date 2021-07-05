A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.