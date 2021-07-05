Beverly R. Goss, 90, of Oil City, PA, died on Friday July 2, 2021 at her home after a period of declining health.

Born October 11, 1930 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. & Margaret Buxton Peters.

Beverly was a graduate of Oil City High School and was the very first swing out queen at the high school.

A homemaker, she was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she sang in the sanctuary choir for many years and was director of the hand bell choir. An avid animal lover, she had several cats and dogs through the years.

Beverly was married to N. Grant Goss on October 14, 1950 and he preceded her in death in November of 1989.

She is survived by three children, David Goss of Venus, Susan Perry & her husband Michael of Oil City, and Steven Goss & his wife Mary Kay of Seneca; five grandchildren, Monika Goss, Seth Perry, Benjamin Perry, Abby Snyder & her husband Brandon, and Mark Goss & his wife Hollie; and one great-granddaughter, Miettte. She is also survived by one sister, Dolores Gibson of Ft. Worth, TX; a sister-in-law, Bridget A. Peters of Girard; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Jacque Peters and a brother in law Jerry Gibson.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to the Venango County Humane Society.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Katie Rex and her caregivers for the care Beverly received.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

