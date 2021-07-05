Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Sproul’s BBQ Chicken Breasts

Enjoy one of Sue’s go-to summer recipes! It is also great grilled, sliced up, and served on a salad!

Ingredients

4 whole boneless chicken breasts (halved)

4 T oil



4 T soy sauce2 T lemon juice1 T brown sugar2 cloves garlic (minced or pressed)Several fresh basil leaves3 whole clovesDash of pepper

Directions

-Wash chicken breasts, pat dry.

-For marinade, blend oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, and brown sugar.

-Place chicken breasts in a single layer in a glass dish. Sprinkle with garlic, pepper, cloves, and basil leaves. Pour marinade over chicken.

-Refrigerate for at least four hours, turning breasts over from time to time.

-Preheat the grill or broiler.

-Place breasts on grill and baste with marinade.

-Grill for about five minutes on one side.

-Turn over.

-Grill for another five to nine minutes until chicken is fork-tender, juices run clear with pierced with a fork, and chicken is lightly browned. Don’t overcook.

-Garnish with fresh basil leaves or with parsley. Serve with cooked rice and a tossed green salad.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

