Featured Local Job: Special Education Teachers

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 is currently accepting applications for Special Education Teachers.

Two Full-Time Special Education Teachers (Emotional/Learning Support at Pathways)

Full-time, 185-day, professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Application Deadline: July 19, 2021

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. The application packet includes, but not limited to, a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

