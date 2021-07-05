Police Calls: DUI, Identity Theft

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in East Brady Borough

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police filed the following charges against 68-year-old Patricia Ann Ekas, of East Brady, on Wednesday, June 30:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safety – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, on June 3.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Pinegrove Township

Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception and identity theft involving a 53-year-old female victim, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

According to police, on July 3, the victim was informed her information was used in an attempt to open credit and claim unemployment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.