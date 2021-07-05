 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Calls: DUI, Identity Theft

Monday, July 5, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in East Brady Borough

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police filed the following charges against 68-year-old Patricia Ann Ekas, of East Brady, on Wednesday, June 30:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safety – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary
– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, on June 3.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Pinegrove Township

Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception and identity theft involving a 53-year-old female victim, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

According to police, on July 3, the victim was informed her information was used in an attempt to open credit and claim unemployment.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.