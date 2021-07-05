 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Near Work Zone on I-80 in Clinton Township

Monday, July 5, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred last week near a work zone on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, approximately 31 feet east of Exit 35 on I-80 westbound, in Clinton Township, Venango County, approaching an area where the left lane was shut down due to a work zone.

Police say an unknown vehicle that was on the right shoulder entered the roadway without checking to see if the lane was clear. The left front of the vehicle then struck the right rear of a 2021 Freightliner truck operated by 55-year-old Scott A. Cupp, of Bonita, California.

According to police, Cupp then pulled into the westbound rest area to exchange information, but the other vehicle fled west without stopping.

Cupp was using a seat belt and was not injured.

His vehicle sustained minor damage to the right rear.


