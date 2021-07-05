 

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

Monday, July 5, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsKNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 66 in late June.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the collision happened around 4:31 p.m. on Monday, June 21, on State Route 66, near Rectory Lane, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 50-year-old Robert J. Zacherl, of Lucinda, was operating a 2002 Jeep Liberty traveling north on State Route 66. He was slowing down to make a left-hand turn into a parking lot when he was rear-ended by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, operated by 18-year-old Kolton L. Shaw, of Leeper. Zacherl’s vehicle came to a final rest in a parking lot off the west berm, and Shaw’s vehicle came to a final rest off the east berm of the roadway.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Shaw was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, July 2, 2021.


