Police Seeking Two Missing Teens in Butler County

Monday, July 5, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are looking for two missing teens in Butler County in unrelated cases.

Summit Township Teen Missing

According to police, 14-year-old Charles Joseph Brookbank Jr. was last seen by his family on Thursday, July 1, around 7:00 p.m.

Police say Brookbank is known to have run away on multiple occasions.

According to police, Brookbank’s girlfriend reported that she spoke with him on Sunday, July 4, around 9:00 p.m., at the Butler City fireworks display, and he then left again.

Brookbank is described as 6’3″ tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with curls at the tips.

Oakland Township Teen Missing

Butler-based State Police are also still looking for 13-year-old Trinity Desmond who was reported missing on Thursday, July 1.

Police say Desmond was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at her home in Oakland Township.

Desmond is described as 5’2″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown buzz-cut hair and blue eyes.

Photos of the missing teens were not available.

Anyone with information on either of the missing teens’ whereabouts is asked to contact Butler-based State Police at 724-284-8100.


