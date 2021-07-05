Ralph E. Stallsmith, 92, of Cherrytree Rd, Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.

Born March 15, 1929 in Cochranton, he was the son of the late George and Amy Clark Stallsmith.

Ralph graduated from Cochranton High School in the class of 1946 and went on to serve in the US Army.

He worked as a truck driver for Pennzoil and retired after 30 years.

Mr. Stallsmith attended the Oakland United Methodist Church and was a member of the Moose Lodge #78 and PNA #905 of Oil City.

On June 6, 1953, he married the former Gladys Fisher, who preceded him in death on February 11, 1986.

Surviving are two children, Carole Hamilton and Bruce Stallsmith and his wife Tammy; two grandchildren, Jennifer Underwood and Amy Van Tassel and her husband Joe; and five great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two step-grandchildren, Shannon Yeager and her husband Charlie, and Ashley Flaherty and her husband Dan; four step-great grandchildren; one sister, Bertha Leonard; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend and care giver, Joyce Fleming.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Stallsmith; a daughter, Deborah Ohler; and two sisters, Betty Fuller and Arlene Page.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10 at 2 pm in the Oakland United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lance Tucker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church at 1431 State Route 428, Oil City, PA 16301, the Oakland Twp VFD at 779 Speer Rd, Cooperstown, PA 16317, or to The Collins House c/o Venango VNA Foundation at 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

