Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born January 24, 1947 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Fred E. and Geraldine (Davis) Jolley, Sr.; they both precede her in death.

For most of her life, Rebecca worked as an in-home Health Care Aide for the Venango County Visiting Nurses Association.

Enjoying the simple things in life, Rebecca could often be found knitting, reading, and cooking. She also found joy in the beauty of flowers. Her most cherished memories, however, will always be of the times she spent with her beloved family and cats.

Rebecca will be forever remembered by her son, Thomas R. Harrington, Jr. and his wife, Candice, of Franklin; her three daughters, Jennifer R. Owens and her husband, Michael, of Franklin, Amy S. Harrington of Franklin, and Lori Walker and her husband, Jordan, of Cochranton; her six grandchildren, Rebecca Young, and Lucas Budzinski and his wife, Kierney, both of Franklin, Zakary Lynn and his fiancée, Rachel Keth, of Clarion, Bryce Karns, and Brock Karns, both of Cochranton, and Caden Harrington of Franklin; and by her five great-grandchildren.

Rebecca is further survived by her three brothers, Fred E. Jolley, Jr. of Franklin, Garrett E. Jolley and his wife, Charyn, of Jackson Center, and Scott J. Jolley and his wife, Jodi Egan, of Denver, CO; her sister, Sherry Schlorff and her husband, William, of Oil City; and by her numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral services for Rebecca will be held at the funeral home following visitation on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 beginning at 11 am.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

Rebecca will be laid to rest in Old Sandy Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

