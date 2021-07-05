Ricky Harold Custer, 57, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on July 3, 1964, in Butler, PA, the son of Harold and Catherine (Fair) Custer.

Ricky was a member of the New Hope Church of Clarion. He graduated from Union High School in 1982 and then attended Foley Belsaw Institute for small engine repair and received his certification. For many years, he drove truck for Dittman Trucking and then worked winter maintenance for Penn Dot. Ricky also worked in the maintenance department at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation until his illness.

He was a member of the Rimersburg Hose Company for 38 years and had served as secretary, president, lieutenant, captain, and currently was chairman of the board of directors. He also served as Rimersburg Forest Fire Warden for 31 years and was a past driver for Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service. Ricky enjoyed model building, gardening, landscaping, attending concerts, hunting, and fishing. His most precious moments were time spent with his family and fur babies.

His memory will be cherished by loving wife, Marcy (Conner) Custer whom he married Feb. 1, 1983; sons, Joshua Custer and wife, Michelle, of Butler, and Jason Custer of Rimersburg; daughter, Malinda Custer of Rimersburg; three grandchildren, Carson, Brayden, and Kamren Custer; sister, Marilyn Bowser and husband, Loren, of Parker; step mother-in-law, Norma Conner of New Bethlehem; brother-in-law, Rick Conner of Rimersburg; sister-in-law, Laurie Stitt and husband, Scott, of Sligo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents.

Relatives and friends will be received from 2 -4 and 7 – 9 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Rd., Rimersburg, with the Pastor Dale Gallo and Pastor Colin Koch co-officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ricky’s honor to the Clarion Cancer Center, One Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA, 16214, or to Rimersburg Hose Company, PO Box 446, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ricky’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.