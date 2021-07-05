SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille to Host the ‘Ryver Nymphs’ on July 6; Introduces New Drinks for the Month of July
FOXBURG, Pa. – Come for the food and stay for the view at the Allegheny Grille – the finest food served in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.
Signature dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and food are done right!
Stop by every Thursday for wings and beer specials including the exclusive ALLEGHENY AMBER.
Be sure to try these new drinks for the month of July!
- Frozen Foxburg Punch
- Cherry Limeade Spritz
- Cranberry Margarita
- Peach Mojito
- American Cocktail
- Strawberry Lemonade Mule
They also now have Truly extra mango peach!
Join the “Ryver Nymphs” on Tuesday, July 6th, for live music rain or shine beginning at 6:00 p.m.
The outside bar will be open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday starting at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at noon! (weather permitting)
Visit the Allegheny Grill and enjoy the warm weather!
Don’t forget that Allegheny Grille is still serving wings. Every Thursday, they offer whole wings and pitcher beer specials.
Breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in. You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their daily and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
