A New Location Has Been Opened for The Clarion Hospital Vaccination Clinic

Monday, July 5, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

clarion-hospital-vaccine-clCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Hospital Vaccination Clinic has moved to the Clarion Hospital located at 1 Hospital Drive.

Moving forward, the clinic will be held 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, July 6th (Moderna)
  • Thursday, July 8th (Pfizer)
  • Friday, July 16th (Pfizer)
  • Tuesday, July 20th (Moderna)
  • Thursday, July 22nd (Pfizer)
  • Friday, July 30th (Pfizer)

Pfizer vaccine is open to all PA residents over the age of 12. Parental consent is required for persons under 18.

Moderna vaccine is open to all PA residents over 18.

Schedule your appointment online at www.butlerhealthsystem.org or by calling the Clarion Hospital Vaccination Line at 814-223-4157.

BHS_ClarionHospital_Web-Logo


