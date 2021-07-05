 

SPONSORED: Riverhill Automotive Is Now Offering Motorcycle Inspections

Monday, July 5, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill-motorcycleSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill Automotive is now offering motorcycle inspections just in time for the summer riding season.

Give them a call or just stop in. Riverhill Automotive takes appointments as well as walk-ins!

Beat the Heat with an A/C Tune-up!

Is the summer heat getting to you? If so, stop by Riverhill Automotive for an A/C tune-up!

If you’re not impressed with how cool your vehicle’s A/C is blowing, Riverhill Automotive technicians can use diagnostic tools to quickly pinpoint any problems and get your vehicle back to its cooling ways for $69.99 when you mention this article!

Is your vehicle in need of a serious cleaning? Riverhill Automotive also provides affordable car detailing

Summer is here and so is the rain and the mud!

Do you have a busy schedule and no time to clean the mud and grime out of your vehicle? Take it over to Riverhill Automotive. Full detailing is offered for $150.00. They also have a loaner car to accommodate your schedule. Detailing your car through Riverhill Automotive includes interior and exterior detailing.

Riverhill Automotive also provides automotive repair, accessories, Pennsylvania inspections, and brake jobs.

Customers can either drop in or set up an appointment.

Stop in at Riverhill Automotive located at 10670 US-322 in Shippenville or give them a call at 814-226-6900.

