Stephanie P. “Tootie” Mealy, 62, of Bank St. Titusville, PA, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital.

Tootie was born August 12, 1958 in Oil City, daughter of the late Chester E. Wilkinson & Doris Hazlett Karwoski.

Tootie attended Oil City and Franklin Schools. She was previously employed as a cook at Papa Carone’s for 15 years.

She enjoyed sewing and making blankets and Christmas stockings for Beverly Homes and for Slurp Animal Rescue.

Tootie was an animal lover but most loved her rescue cats; Emmer and Tripod. She served as president of the Titusville Lions Club, where they made many baked goods and served them at the Crawford County Fair and the Spartansburg Fair.

Tootie is survived by her husband Darrell K. Mealy, her daughter Faith Ann & her husband Mark Linderman of Titusville. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordin Servey and companion Chris Wooten of Titusville, and Jayde Servey and companion Dakwon Gomez of Stafford, VA, and great-granddaughter Anika Gomez. Tootie is also survived by her brother David Wilkinson of Oil City and sisters Nita Boyer and companion Gary Barclay of Stoystown, PA, and Rebecca and husband Bill Miller of Northglen, CO, as well as many friends within the community.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Donna Letourneau, Amy Lawson, and Mary Jo Kornick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Slurp Animal rescue 337 E Spring St. Titusville, PA 16354.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

