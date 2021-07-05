Union COG Pool Park in Sligo Open; Lottery Calendar, Golf Outing Planned

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – A lottery calendar and golf outing will help support the Union COG Pool Park in Sligo this summer.

(Pictured above: COG secretary Cathy Walzak displays a lottery calendar.)

This is the first time for the fundraising calendar, which sells for $20.00 and will cover all of 2022, park officials said.

“We’re trying to sell these now to start January 1,” said COG secretary Cathy Walzak. “Some of the profits may go to pay bills, but we would like to be able to start to do some repair projects and possibly add a basketball hoop or two alongside the pool so the kids can play from inside the pool.”

A thousand calendars are being sold, and whatever calendar number that matches, the daily Pick Three drawing at 7:00 p.m. from the Pennsylvania Lottery is the winner of $20.00. Once a month there is a $100.00 prize.

People can buy the calendars at the pool itself, the borough office in the Sligo Recreation Center, and Northwest Savings Bank in Rimersburg. Anyone can also message the Union COG Pool Park on Facebook or call the pool park at 814-745-2424 for information or to reserve a calendar.

“If anyone is willing to take some and sell them for the COG, they could let us know through the pool’s Facebook page,” said Walzak. “Even someone who likes to come and swim at the pool could take 20 of them for us; if somebody is interested in helping to sell them, we would be more than happy for the help.

“This is the first time we’ve tried this, so we’re hoping to sell all of them. If we do that, it’s a 50 percent profit because of what we need to give out prizes and to pay for printing the calendars,” she said. “Every Sunday I’m going to look at the week’s Pick Threes, find the winners, and get their checks ready, and mail them.”

Walzak said that the COG is also once again partnering with the Union All Sports Boosters Club for the group’s annual golf outing, which will be held on Sunday, August 22, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

“We’re looking for hole and cart sponsors now for the event,” she said. “And, we are taking sign-ups for golfers.”

The cost to sponsor a hole and support both organizations is $100.00, while a cart sponsor is $50.00. Other cash and prize donations are also welcome for the event.

Those wishing to golf in the scramble can contact Walzak at 814-745-3832 for a registration form.

“Pool season is in full swing, especially with this recent heatwave, but we have to keep fundraising in order to make sure the park can still be here for all the kids and families that use it each year,” Walzak said, noting that donations are always welcome to support the park, and volunteers are needed for mowing and other projects.

She said that the pool is open every day from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., weather permitting, with a $5.00 admission per person. Swimmers can cool off after 5:00 p.m. for just $1.00 each. And Mondays are half-price days at the pool.

“We also have five pavilions for rentals, and they’re perfect for family reunions, church picnics, graduation parties, and much more,” Walzak said, explaining that pavilions can be booked by calling the pool at 814-745-2424.

“This is one of the few public swimming pools left anywhere in the region, so we want to make sure it’s here for many years to come,” she said.

