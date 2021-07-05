Missing Woman Killed in Crash

PENN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman who was reported missing on Saturday was subsequently found deceased in a motor vehicle crash.

On Saturday, July 3, Clearfield-based State Police were notified that 26-year-old Brittany N. Socash, of Wallaceton, Pa., had not been seen or heard from for approximately 24 hours. Socash was then entered as a missing and endangered person.

According to police, Socash was subsequently located in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that had crashed on State Route 879/Curwensville Grampian Highway just east of Melody Road, in Penn Township, Clearfield County.

Police say the crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

According to police, the vehicle had traveled across the double yellow line and left the south side of the highway, then traveled through the air approximately 28 feet before hitting an embankment. It then traveled approximately 33 feet further before striking a tree and coming to a final rest.

Socash was pronounced dead at the scene.

