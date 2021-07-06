A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 86. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8pm and 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

