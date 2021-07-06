B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat): Arroyo Bridge-Irwin Run Set for Thursday

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Bring your own boat, beverage, and… bananas, for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River from Arroyo Bridge to Irwin Run on Thursday, July 8.

This section of the river is rich in local history, and also contains the most challenging set of rapids on the river, “THE X,Y,Z.”

Participants will be passing remnants of the Arroyo Tannery and have lunch along the abandoned Clarion River Railway near the Lilly Pond.

This is a true wilderness experience. Fishing is excellent here, so don’t forget your poles!

Only experienced boaters are permitted. Please meet at the Park Office at 8:00 a.m. to drive to the starting point. Participants must pre-register by contacting the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or [email protected] by Tuesday, July 6.

Registration is limited to 10 boats. The cost is $40.00/boat payable by cash, check, or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants will receive a 50% discount.

The Cook Forest State Park Office is located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, PA 16217.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.