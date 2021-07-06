Brian Keith Battin, 58, of Oil City, died at his residence on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

He was born in Franklin on September 9, 1962 to the late Jack Edward Battin, Sr. and Anna Ellen (Sharpe) Battin.

He was a 1980 graduate of Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Brian enjoyed working on vehicles, fishing, watching the Steelers and NASCAR, playing board games, family picnics and cookouts, and his pet cats and dogs.

He assisted with vote counts in the local elections for the city of Oil City.

While living in Florida, Brian welded support beams for many of the rides in Disney World. Locally, he worked in the constructions trades for Sharp Construction until his health no longer permitted.

He is survived by his brother, Jack E. Battin Jr. of Oil City; two sisters, Faith A. Taylor of Florida and Edith K. Rhodes and her husband Greg of Oil City; his longtime companion, Donna Best of Oil City and her three children: Nichole Sharp and companion Jamie England, Amber Sharp, and Robert Beatty and wife Holly. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and his Aunt Fern and his Uncle Hubert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle “Sunny” Curran-Redburn; and several aunts and uncles.

A private visitation will be held for the immediate family.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Brian’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

