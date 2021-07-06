Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Walnut-Filled ‘Pillows’ by Agnes Bauer

These mouth-watering cookies deserve to be baked in your kitchen soon!

Ingredients

1/2 c. cold butter (no substitutions)

1 (3 oz.) pkg. cold cream cheese



1 1/4 c. all-purpose flour3/4 c. ground walnuts1/4 c/ sugar2 Tbsp. milk1/2 tsp. vanilla or almond extract1 egg lightly beatenConfectioners sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cut butter and cream cheese into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Using your hands, blend mixture together until a smooth dough forms (about 3 minutes).

-Pat into a rectangle; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.

-For filling, combine the walnuts, sugar, milk, and vanilla.

-Unwrap dough and place on a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 17 1/2 x 10 inch rectangle; cut into 2 1/2 inch squares. Place a level teaspoon of filling in the center of each square. Moisten edges with water; fold in half and seal with a fork.

-Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Brush with egg. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden brown.

-Remove from wire racks to cool. Dust with confectioners sugar. Yields 28 cookies. Enjoy!

