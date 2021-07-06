 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in Route 36 Crash

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Route 36 on Monday afternoon.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as 49-year-old Travic Haenel, of Punxsutawney.

Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents told exploreClarion.com the crash occurred around 12:11 p.m. on Monday, July 5, on State Route 36 near the Frosty Freeze in Rose Township involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, STAT MedEvac, and LifeFlight were dispatched to the scene.

Punxsutawney-based State Police also responded to the scene.

According to Shumaker, Haenel, who was the driver of the motorcycle, suffered fatal injuries, while a passenger on the motorcycle was flown to a hospital in Altoona with injuries of unknown severity.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

The scene was cleared around 2:56 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.