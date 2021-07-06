Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in Route 36 Crash

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Route 36 on Monday afternoon.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as 49-year-old Travic Haenel, of Punxsutawney.

Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents told exploreClarion.com the crash occurred around 12:11 p.m. on Monday, July 5, on State Route 36 near the Frosty Freeze in Rose Township involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, STAT MedEvac, and LifeFlight were dispatched to the scene.

Punxsutawney-based State Police also responded to the scene.

According to Shumaker, Haenel, who was the driver of the motorcycle, suffered fatal injuries, while a passenger on the motorcycle was flown to a hospital in Altoona with injuries of unknown severity.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

The scene was cleared around 2:56 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

