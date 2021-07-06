David H. London, 67, of Oil City, PA, died June 28, 2021 at his home.

Born February 4, 1954 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Harry B. London Jr. & Norabell Hutmire London.

David was a graduate of Oil City High School and also graduated with a Masters Degree in Human Resources Management. He had served in the United States Air Force as a computer tech and as an aircraft electrician and had served during Desert Storm.

He was previously married to Sharon Rodibaugh and she survives in Clarion.

David later married the former Pamela S. McClain and she preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2006.

Dave loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and working on them. He loved electrical work and was a tradesman. He recently obtained his C.D.L. He was a member of the V.F.W., Moose, Pulaski and the P.N.A. Club.

He was of the Catholic Faith and attended the former Assumption B.V.M. Church, a part of St. Joseph Parish.

Dave is survived by two children, David H. London Jr. of Oil City and Casey L. London of Oil City; three grandchildren, Cameron London, Ava L. London, and Alexus Feroz; a sister, Diane Kinch & her husband Tom of Oil City; a nephew, Todd Oliver of Tampa, FL; and a niece, Tracy Farquhar of Pittsburgh.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 9, in the Reinsel Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

