Ella Mae VanZandt, 61, of Oil City, passed away on July 4, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Erie on April 26, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Winters Barrett.

Ella loved to go to church; she had been a member of Calvary Temple in Oil City for many years. She enjoyed reading her Bible daily, loved spending time with her family and friends, and especially loved playing with her granddaughter, Aurora. In her spare time, Ella gardened, went shopping, and watched her favorite show, “The Little House on the Prairie,” on TV.

Ella leaves behind two daughters, Emily VanZandt and her significant other, Lonnie, and Rebecca VanZandt and her daughter, Aurora.

Also surviving are Ella’s three living siblings, her twin sister, Della Heath, and brothers, Ed and Lee Barrett.

In addition to her parents, preceding Ella in death was Ella’s fiancé and love of her life, Paul “Pete” J. Peterson, and a brother, “Bim” Barrett.

A visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, July 10, from noon to 2 pm, with a funeral service following, beginning at 2 pm, with Pastor Leon M. Harrison officiating, pastor of The Empowerment Church in Pittsburgh.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

