Gerald “Jerry” McEntire

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 @ 09:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Zhv18VvNjgGerald “Jerry” McEntire, 68, of Clarion died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home following an extended illness.

Born February 9, 1953 in Jefferson County, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn Reynolds McEntire.

On April 30, 1981 in New Bethlehem, he married the former Rosemary Stephens. She survives.

He was a graduate of Clarion Limestone School. Jerry proudly served his country with the US Navy and reached the rank of Petty Officer First Class. In 2017 he retired from Kahle’s Kitchens as a truck driver.

Jerry was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He also enjoyed watching Nascar. He loved dogs especially his best friend Titus who passed away in 2015.

In addition to his wife, Rosemary, he is survived by a son, Scott (Elizabeth) McEntire; three daughters, Jacquelyn (Tony) McEntire-Frampton, Heather (Paul Murray) Nulph and Amanda (Jeremy Bryant) McEntire; a brother, Bruce McEntire; a sister, Connie Henry; his father in law, Robert Stephens; and his nine grandchildren, Mia, Ethan, Travis, Jase, Izak, Braden, Colton, William and Jeannie.

Those preceding him in death are his parents and mother in law, Rose Stephens.

There will be no public services held for Mr. McEntire as per his wishes.

The family wishes to thank the Clarion and Butler hospitals and also the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice for the care and support provided during Jerry’s final days.

Furlong Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


