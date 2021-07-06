Harold A “Butch” Cropp, 79, of Oil City passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021.

Butch was born in Oil City on May 7, 1942 and was the son of the late Donald Cropp and Regina Lackey, and stepson of Aletha Cropp.

He was an Oil City High School graduate of 1961. Butch then entered into the Air Force. He served as Airmen 3rd Class.

He was married to Diana L. Slaven at the Rouseville United Methodist Church on May 28, 1966. She preceded him in death on Nov. 23 2020.

He worked for Struthers Wells for over 28 years and was a welder for Witherup Fabrication and Joy Manufacturing.

He enjoyed his time with his daughters and grandchildren. Butch also liked hunting, reloading, gardening, and canning jams and sauerkraut and giving them to friends and family.

Butch belonged to the American Legion, N.R.A., and the Izaak Walton.

He is survived by three daughters; Tracy Treen of Oil City, Donna Hopper and John of Rouseville, and Tanya Manz and husband Jon of West Sunbury. PA. Grandchildren; Cheyenne Grove of Lincoln NB, Michaela Manross of Pleasantville, PA, and Elizabeth Manz of West Sunbury PA. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are siblings, Donald Cropp and his wife Tammy of Michigan, Carol Dunkle of Oil City, Barb McGuire of Oil City, and Reva McClellan of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, stepmom, and wife he was preceded in death by a son in law Michael Treen and a brother Harry Kibbe

There will be no services at this time.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

