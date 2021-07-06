Master Gardeners Donate Vegetable Plants to Clarion Community Action Food Bank

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Master Gardeners last week donated over 100 vegetable plants to the Community Action Office for distribution to clients of the Clarion Food Bank.

(Pictured above: Clarion Master Gardeners presenting vegetables to Community Action are Rosie Lawrence, Pam Hufnagel, Alice Thurau, Brittany Ananea (Community Action), Stephanie Wilshire, and Shanelle Hawk.)

The vegetables were grown by the master gardeners at their greenhouse located at the Clarion County Park. The regional coordinator from Penn State Extension provided the master gardeners with seeds, soil, jiffy pots, hoses, and a wheelbarrow. The gardeners supplied the loving care to grow the vegetables.

Fresh vegetables are a first for the Clarion food pantry.

“When individuals come in for the food pantry, we’ll offer them plants,” said Brittany Ananea, Community Action case manager. “When I got the phone call, I was super excited. I would consider myself having a green thumb, and I have my own little garden at home. I have my own kids get involved, watering the garden, picking the veggies, looking for tomatoes, looking for little worms and bugs. It’s a really good opportunity to get little ones involved.”

Ananea also printed out some brief articles on over-watering and how to take care of a tomato plant. If people have any questions, the office can give them resources.

“The Clarion County Master Gardeners are appreciative to the Clarion County Commissioners and park staff for their support and assistance,” said Alice Thurau.

Master Gardener volunteers support Penn State Extension’s educational programs in consumer horticulture. They develop their horticultural expertise through participation in educational training classes conducted by Penn State University faculty and Extension staff.

In 1982, Penn State Extension adopted the Master Gardener program, following the successful Master Gardener program started in the state of Washington. Currently, there are more than 3,400 Master Gardeners volunteering in all of the 67 Pennsylvania counties. Clarion County now has approximately 15 members.

After completing their training, Master Gardeners help Penn State Extension better serve the home gardening public by answering questions, speaking to groups, writing gardening articles, working with youth, gardening in the demonstration gardens, participating in the Penn State pollinator research program, and in many other ways.

Training and volunteer service are coordinated at the county level by extension educators or trained volunteers. Statewide initiatives, including advanced training, are directed by the State Master Gardener Coordinator and five area coordinators.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.