 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police: Clarion Man Accused of Sexual Assault Threatens Officer ‘Your Number Is Up’

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who was already facing sexual assault and related charges is now facing additional charges for reportedly threatening a police officer after his arraignment on the previous charges.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Jonathan William Johnston on July 2:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Disorder Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, June 25, during an arraignment at the District Court office in New Bethlehem on charges related to an incident of alleged sexual assault, Jonathan William Johnston reportedly “began to be belligerent.”

Johnston used foul language toward Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Miller and also toward Officer Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, after the arraignment, when Johnston was back in a Clarion Borough Police vehicle, he told Officer Wright: “Your number is up,” and also said, “I know where you live, (a known male) cut trees down at your house.”

After being advised that it would not be in his best interest to go to an officer’s home, Johnston reportedly stated: “Did you know you can hire hitmen on the dark web? You should check into that.”

Charges were filed against Johnston through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on July 2.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 13 with Judge Quinn presiding.

Other cases against Johnston:

Johnston is scheduled for a second hearing in front of Judge Quinn at 11:30 a.m. on July 13 on charges from an incident where he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a man in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate Johnston is also scheduled for a criminal conference on Wednesday, July 7, on charges related to an incident where he was caught with a wallet that was reported stolen from a vehicle in Clarion Borough.

In addition, he is scheduled for a criminal conference on August 25 on retail theft charges from an incident that occurred in Clarion County in early April.

RELATED:

Clarion Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Victim in Porta-Potty

Charges Filed Against Clarion Man Caught With Wallet Stolen from Vehicle


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.