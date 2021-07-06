Police: Clarion Man Accused of Sexual Assault Threatens Officer ‘Your Number Is Up’

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who was already facing sexual assault and related charges is now facing additional charges for reportedly threatening a police officer after his arraignment on the previous charges.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Jonathan William Johnston on July 2:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Disorder Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, June 25, during an arraignment at the District Court office in New Bethlehem on charges related to an incident of alleged sexual assault, Jonathan William Johnston reportedly “began to be belligerent.”

Johnston used foul language toward Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Miller and also toward Officer Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, after the arraignment, when Johnston was back in a Clarion Borough Police vehicle, he told Officer Wright: “Your number is up,” and also said, “I know where you live, (a known male) cut trees down at your house.”

After being advised that it would not be in his best interest to go to an officer’s home, Johnston reportedly stated: “Did you know you can hire hitmen on the dark web? You should check into that.”

Charges were filed against Johnston through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on July 2.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 13 with Judge Quinn presiding.

Other cases against Johnston:

Johnston is scheduled for a second hearing in front of Judge Quinn at 11:30 a.m. on July 13 on charges from an incident where he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a man in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate Johnston is also scheduled for a criminal conference on Wednesday, July 7, on charges related to an incident where he was caught with a wallet that was reported stolen from a vehicle in Clarion Borough.

In addition, he is scheduled for a criminal conference on August 25 on retail theft charges from an incident that occurred in Clarion County in early April.

