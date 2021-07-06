Robert “Bob” Pugh, 78, of Parker (Village of Dutch Hill) passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital ICU.

He was born on May 6, 1943, in Tarentum, PA. He was the son of Edwin “Willy” and Grace (Ellenburger, Confer) Pugh.

He was married on May 5, 1973, to Jenny (Rupert) Pugh and she survives.

Bob worked as a Machinist at the Lindenpistz, then at the former Bracken Construction and retired from IA Asphalt Plant in Clarion in 2010 as a plant manager.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, attending muzzleloader rendezvous, attending antique tractor shows and watching western tv shows and movies.

Bob is survived by his wife; Jenny Pugh of Parker, one son; Ryan Pugh of Parker, one brother; Richard “Dick” Pugh of Rimerburg, two half-brothers; Nelson Confer and his wife Bonnie of Connelsville, Dale Confer and his wife Linda of Butler, a half-sister; Linda Summerville of Punxsutawney and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

All services will be private.

The family suggest memorials be made to the charity of ones choice.

