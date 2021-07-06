Two Days of Heat & Humidity Expected Before Cold Front Brings Relief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The weather forecast is calling for some hot, humid weather over the next two days before a cold front brings relief on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Tuesday will combine with humidity of over 90 percent to send the local heat index into the 100-105 range.

While a 30 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon could help a bit, allowing for temperatures to dip into the upper 60s overnight, the humidity is expected to remain high, with the temperatures rising again on Wednesday.

Wednesday is expected to kick off with a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning before the sun comes out, with the humidity remaining high and temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Later Wednesday afternoon, there is an 80 percent chance of additional showers and thunderstorms coming at the head of an approaching cold front, with the rain expected to continue into the evening and overnight as the temperatures drop back into the 60s.

Relief from the heat should arrive with the cold front on Thursday when there is a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the night. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s.

While the sun may come back out Friday, a chance of showers in the morning will lead to cloudier skies and a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with the high reaching nearly 80 degrees.

The 50 percent chance of thunderstorms remains through Friday night, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

A return to more average summer weather should occur over the weekend, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures around 80 degrees expected on Saturday and Sunday. A 30 percent chance of rain remains on Saturday, climbing to a 50 percent chance on Sunday.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.