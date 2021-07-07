A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

