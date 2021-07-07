 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.