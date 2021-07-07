AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Stable; National Average Continues to Rise

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania remain steady this week at $3.245 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.263 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.256. The average in Jefferson County is $3.274.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.245

Average price during the week of June 28, 2021: $3.246



Average price during the week of July 6, 2020: $2.475

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.196 Altoona

$3.244 Beaver

$3.257 Bradford

$3.274 Brookville

$3.243 Butler

$3.263 Clarion

$3.194 DuBois

$3.249 Erie

$3.239 Greensburg

$3.259 Indiana

$3.243 Jeannette

$3.257 Kittanning

$3.251 Latrobe

$3.248 Meadville

$3.268 Mercer

$3.219 New Castle

$3.255 New Kensington

$3.256 Oil City

$3.252 Pittsburgh

$3.228 Sharon

$3.278 Uniontown

$3.259 Warren

$3.195 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.13 today. Motorists could see gas prices increase another 10–20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.

Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher. Global crude production increases could have brought some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year high.

The latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration shows that gasoline demand remains robust at 9.1 million barrels per day, despite a weekly decrease. EIA reports that gasoline stocks increased by 1.5 million barrels to 241 million barrels last week. Since last Monday, the national average has increased by four cents and is more expensive on the month (+8 cents) and the year (+95 cents).

As the market watches crude prices increase this week, the U.S. will be watching Tropical Storm Elsa. While the storm is weakening and will avoid interruptions to Gulf Coast crude and gasoline production, it is expected to bring storm surge and possible flooding to parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.