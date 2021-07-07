Area Man Injured in Suspected DUI Motorcycle Crash

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a suspected DUI crash involving a motorcycle in Armstrong County that injured an area man.

According to police, around 7:26 p.m. on June 12, a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred on Margaret Road, just north of State Route 2003, in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 36-year-old Michael R. Johns, of Rural Valley, was operating a 2009 KTM SX (full-size dirt bike), traveling south on Margaret Road negotiating a slight left curve when he laid the bike down on its side, causing a gouge on the roadway leading to the vehicle’s point of final rest on the western berm.

According to police, Johns was not wearing a helmet or eye protection and was wearing flip-flops.

He suffered injuries of unknown severity, including injuries to his head and arms.

Police say Johns was in a Kittanning EMS ambulance when they arrived at the scene and subsequently admitted to “drinking a few,” but was unable to remember anything about the crash.

He was subsequently flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

According to police, Johns is being charged with driving under the influence.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.