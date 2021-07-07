Caleb Kifer Benefit T-Shirts to be Sold at The Haskell House on Sunday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – T-Shirts for a special benefit event being held for a well-known local teacher who was recently diagnosed with cancer will be available at the Haskell House on Sunday, July 11.

The T-shirts will be available from noon to 3 p.m. at a cost of $15 per t-shirt. Koozies will be sold for $5 each.

The items are part of a benefit effort for Caleb Kifer, a well-known educator at Clarion-Limestone High School and friend to many in the local community who was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

In an effort to raise money for Caleb’s fight and to help support his wife Elicia and their three young children, six-year-old Harper, four-year-old Cora, and one-year-old Cade, a special benefit event has been scheduled for Sunday, July 18.

The event will take place at the Fryburg Sportsman’s “Club Farm” located at 3100 Marble Strobleton Road in Tionesta.

Come out for this fun-filled day, packed with activities for all ages!

During the event, a BBQ-style chicken picnic will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for a donation. The meal includes chicken graciously donated by Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meats. Participants are also invited to BYOB/drinks/food.

Pre-sale t-shirts with sponsors listed will begin in the weeks prior to the event.

Other events will include:

A Raffle with tickets on pre-sale for $10/piece with four large prizes.

Large Item Side Raffle Day of Event with prizes from and including: Allegheny Grill – gift card and growler Carter Lumber – cordless drill $250 Gateway Lodge Briar Hill Furniture McKissick Trucking – Cabin in Benezette J & C Worskshop and more to be announced!

Bouncy House

Dunk Booth

Chinese Auction from multiple sponsors with up to 100 baskets expected

Live Music – Johnny Bravo and DJ Troy

Corn Hole Tournament

For those looking to be sponsors or those unable to attend this event, please feel free to email [email protected]

Donations can also be sent to the following address:

Caleb Kifer

PO Box 120

Clarion, PA 16214

Make checks payable to Caleb Kifer.

To make an electronic donation:

VENMO: Caleb-Kifer-2

PAYPAL: [email protected]

A Facebook event page for the July 18 benefit is available here.

