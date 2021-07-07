Celebration of Life Scheduled for Daniel J. “Huck” Miller, Sr.

A celebration of the life of Daniel J. “Huck” Miller, Sr. has been planned by his family.

Family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, 2021 to the Polk Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street, Polk from 1-6 PM. Please feel free to bring a covered dish to share; along with your memories of Huck.

Mr. Miller, 66, a well-known and well loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 PM Saturday, June 5, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, OH; following a brief illness.

View a full obituary here.

