Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Bars by Louise Fiscus

Try this classic recipe from Louise when you’re in the mood for something lemony!

Ingredients

CRUST:

1 1/2 c. flour



1/2 c. confectioners sugar3/4 c. oleo

FILLING:

4 eggs

3 Tbsp. flour

1 1/2 c. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 c. lemon juice concentrate

Directions

-Mix crust ingredients and press in a 13×9 inch pan. Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.

-Combine filling ingredients and pour over baked crust. Bake for an additional 20-25 minutes.

-Remove lemon bars and allow time to cool. Finally, sprinkle with powdered sugar to finish the dessert!

-Enjoy!

