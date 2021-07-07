Celebration of life for Dodie Johnson age, 87, of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall.

The celebration of life will be held from from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Mrs. Johnson passed away on July 4, 2021 at Hopkins Place Assisted Living.

Dodie was born on April 11, 1934 in Bradford, PA to John Leonard and Alma Clara (Gilmore) Sandrock. She married her high school sweetheart Robert Carl Johnson on October 25, 1952 in Venus, PA; he preceded her in death in 2005. Bob & Dodie traveled the world, first with the Air Force talking them to places like Japan & Iran, along with numerous stateside locations.

She always enjoyed the NCO Wives Club, being a Den Mother and Girl Scout leader, room mother, and Avon lady. Upon retirement, they settled in San Antonio, TX for 27 years. Dodie enjoyed Square dancing, camping, pinochle and baking. They moved to Sulphur Springs, TX in 2001, where she was a member of Red Hatters, First United Methodist Church and the Messengers Class.

She is survived by her son, Steven Paul Johnson and his wife, Darlene; daughter, Susan Paulette Smith and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Chris Graff and husband, Brandon, Kendall Marie Snyder and husband, Shane, Taryn Hackworth and husband, Shawn; great grandchildren, Adira Graff, Aisling Graff and Elliott Marie Snyder; sisters, Hazel Burgdorfer, Shirley Mock and Denice Stephens; brother, Mike Sandrock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Terrific Tuesdays c/o FUMC 301 Church Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

On online tribute wall is available at www.murrayorwosky.com.

