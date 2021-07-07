 

UPDATE: Jackknifed OJ Tractor-Trailer Puts the Squeeze on I-80 Traffic

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

211621948_10158261328174080_8250861419815592431_nVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 remain closed in Venango County due to a tractor-trailer collision.

(Photo courtesy of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department)

According to a representative of the Franklin-based State Police, Interstate 80 westbound is closed from Exit 42 (Emlenton) to Exit 35 (Clintonville).

Traffic is being detoured onto State Route 208/Clintonville Road.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rae told exploreVenango.com a tractor-trailer that was hauling motor parts for a locomotive was pulled over on the shoulder of the roadway due to a blown tire when it was struck from behind by another tractor-trailer, which was hauling orange juice.

Rae said the impact caused the orange juice truck to jackknife, spilling its load onto the road.

According to Rae, one of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a tractor-trailer collision on Interstate 80 westbound around 3:55 a.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance, and Emlenton Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Franklin-based State Police also responded to the scene.

Hovis Truck Service, PennDOT, and Franklin-based State Police remain at the scene.

According to Jill Harry, District Press Officer for PennDOT District 1, the rough estimate for the reopening of the road is around noon.

Police are expected to release additional information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.


