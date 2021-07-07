 

Judith Lee (McClellan) Deeter Bryan

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 @ 11:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-YQeOaJmglbunqbiYJudith L. Deeter Bryan, 82, of Oil City passed away Monday July 5, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

She was born on March 12, 1939 in Oil City and was the daughter of the late Glenn McClellan and June Lytle McClellan

Judy attended Oil City area schools.

She was a stay at home mom and enjoyed her time with her grandkids. Judy also liked going to bingo.

Judy’s significant other for over 20 plus years was Charles “Shorty” Bryan, he preceded her in death.

Judy is survived by her children; Russell McClellan and wife Freda, Justine Emert and husband Mike, Mike Deeter, Steve Bryan and wife Nicole, and Dick Bryan. Also many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings, Ben McClellan, Betty Faye, and Mary Goodrum.

In addition to her parents and significant other Shorty, she was preceded in death by a son Jake Deeter, grandchildren, Amanda, Ron, and Brad. Also her siblings, Jerry McClellan, Ed McClellan, Joe McClellan, and Don McClellan.

There will be a visitation on Thursday July 8 from 4-5:30 PM, with a service at 5:30 PM in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


